South Africa

Prosecutor, two cops in court to face corruption and extortion charges

01 November 2024 - 20:43 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A prosecutor and two policemen who were arrested on extortion and corruption charges will remain in custody until Monday for bail judgment. Stock photo.
A prosecutor and two policemen who were arrested on extortion and corruption charges will remain in custody until Monday for bail judgment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Advocate Avinash Ramapararat, a prosecutor stationed at the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit, and two police officers who allegedly received bribes to make a case go away appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday to face corruption charges. 

The case against Ramapararat, 45, Sgt Herman Matsabane Mnguni, 46, and Const Abdul Haig Shaik was postponed until Monday for bail judgment. 

They are facing two counts of extortion involving R100,000 and R300,000 and two counts of corruption totalling R400,000. 

“It is alleged that they extorted money from a businessman who is the complainant in the matter against them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

The businessman was arrested and charged with fraud on June 28. 

“After his arrest it is alleged that Ramapararat and Shaik requested the businessman to pay them R300,000 in exchange for his release.”   

The businessman called his business partner who subsequently paid them.      

After persistently being asked for money after his release, the businessman reported the matter to the police. 

A trap was set where the complainant paid R100,000 to Mnguni.   

The trap led to the arrest of the two police officers last week. The prosecutor was arrested on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Thirteen of 14 suspects arrested for Nedbank R157m fraud case out on bail

Fourteen suspects and seven associated entities appeared before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face 224 counts ...
News
2 days ago

Limpopo cop, two others accused of insurance murders abandon bail bid

Limpopo police sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, 43, accused of insurance fraud and murder, and her two co-accused appeared in the Polokwane ...
News
5 hours ago

Businesswoman who defrauded Sassa ordered to pay back the money

The Pretoria North regional court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a confiscation order against Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney after she was ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Minister Groenewald told wardens to make Liebenberg's life hell: lawyer South Africa
  4. Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola South Africa
  5. Mauritius suspends social media until after election amid wiretapping scandal Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...