Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014 is continuing in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014 is continuing in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos