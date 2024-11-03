South Africa

More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts in North West

03 November 2024 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
SAPS and members of the SANDF blocked communities in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to illegal miners.
More than 500 illegal miners have resurfaced from abandoned mine shafts in Orkney, North West, after an operation by police and members of the defence force to flush them out. 

On Saturday 225 illegal miners resurfaced and on Sunday morning another 340 returned to the surface, taking the total arrested to 565.

Many of the miners were reported to be starving and dehydrated as community members were barred from sending essential supplies underground to them during Operation Vala Umgodi (close the pit). 

According to Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone, North West police spokesperson, the illegal miners were among what is believed to be hundreds if not thousands of illegal miners stuck underground with no food, water or other necessities.

“The Vala Umgodi teams led by the SAPS and SANDF are blocking routes used to deliver food and necessities to these illegal miners,” Mokgwaabone said. 

Acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya said the operation was yielding positive results across the country.

“We are closely monitoring the situation that is unfolding in the North West. We are not backing down until all those illegal miners resurface and are arrested. Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13,691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining. We have seized R5m in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32m million Operation Vala Umgodi,” said Sibiya.

Last week, SAPS and SANDF members blocked communities in and around abandoned mine shafts in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to illegal miners, who include South Africans, Mozambicans and Basotho nationals. 

