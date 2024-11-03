Food poisoning: Alex girl dies, mother and brother recovering in hospital

He added that the government was concerned about the rise in food-borne illnesses, particularly among children.
A 10-year-old girl died and her mother and brother were recovering in hospital from suspected food poisoning after eating snacks bought at a tuck shop on Saturday in Alexandra, Johannesburg, Gauteng health spokesperson Motaletale Modibe said.
The 38-year-old mother and her four-year-old son are in a stable condition in the Edenvale Hospital.
“Regrettably, the family's 10-year-old daughter passed away after being rushed to the Alexandra Community Health Centre emergency unit last night (Saturday).
“Further reports are awaited on the cause of the sudden illness and death. The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” Modiba said on Sunday.
Ten-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in 'critical condition'
He added that the government was concerned about the rise in food-borne illnesses, particularly among children.
The department was working closely with multiple stakeholders and municipalities to heighten awareness in townships, informal settlements and hostel communities.
“We continue to urge the public to exercise caution when purchasing and consuming food items. It is important to purchase food from reputable sellers with valid permits to operate.
“Check expiration dates and avoid consuming expired products. Ensure that food packaging is intact and has not been tampered with,” he said.
“Shops must adhere to the conditions of their permits which include compliance with environmental health regulations and maintaining hygiene standards,” said Modiba.
On Sunday angry Alexandra residents reportedly took to the streets and attempted to shut down the tuck shop where the victims allegedly bought the snacks.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi called for calm as investigations continue.
“An inquest case is being investigated after the incident.
“A team of police investigators in collaboration with health experts and other role players will be investigating the allegations made concerning the food consumed by the victims before falling ill,” said Nevhuhulwi.
In a community alert circulated on social media, the father of the dead child was quoted as saying the victims started complaining about pain an hour after consuming the snacks.
“My daughter came from a toilet complaining about chest pains, we took her to Masakhane clinic and on the way, she was unable to breathe. When we got to the clinic, I dropped her off in the emergency room. We were called after some minutes to be informed of her passing.
'While still there, their mother complained about stomach pains. She was admitted and I called a neighbour to assist in transporting my four-year-old boy whom we left home so that he could get medical attention. They were both taken to Edenvale Hospital. Their mother is in critical condition.”
