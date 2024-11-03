South Africa

SIU raids Makana municipality in search of evidence of alleged tender irregularities

03 November 2024 - 10:26
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The SIU, assisted by the Hawks, raided the Makana municipality offices on Friday.
Image: SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks raided the offices of the Makana municipality in the Eastern Cape on Friday to seize evidence that might assist them with their investigation into alleged tender irregularities. 

On Thursday, the Grahamstown magistrate’s court granted the SIU a warrant to search the municipality's premises. 

“At 9am on Friday the SIU, assisted by the Hawks entered the municipality’s premises to collect evidence that is in line with Proclamation 207 of 2024 that authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement. 

He said the SIU and the Hawks collected documentation and equipment required for audit or compliance purposes concerning successful tenders from January 1 2019 to October 18 2024, as stipulated in Proclamation 207.

“This includes comprehensive records such as company registration documents, all forms of payment documentation (invoices, purchase orders, remittance advice) and devices — such as laptops, mobile devices, external storage or media used by relevant committees, officials or employees.

“The documentation also extends to any electronic data stored on these devices, including emails and cloud storage, covering current and outdated devices associated with specific personnel and posts.” 

Kganyago said the application for a search and seizure followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of Proclamation 207. 

The proclamation authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Makana municipality involving seven tenders, which were gazetted two weeks ago. 

Kganyago said the SIU had reason to believe that a normal route of requesting information and documents would not have yielded positive results.

 “Hence, it was deemed necessary to approach the Grahamstown magistrate’s court for a search warrant to seize documents and computers to assist with the ongoing investigation.” 

He said on the receipt of the allegations, the SIU engaged the municipality seeking documents that would help assess the merit of the allegations and help prepare a motivation for a proclamation.

“However, the municipality did not co-operate with the SIU’s request.” 

He said the SIU engaged the office of the auditor-general (Agsa) as it was auditing the municipality at the time. The Agsa indicated that the municipality had failed to furnish it with documents.

He said the places of interest and focus during the search were the office of the CFO, the municipality manager and the human resource and finance departments. 

The SIU’s investigation will look into: 

  • Makana bulk sewer upgrade phase 1 
  • Professional engineering services for groundwater development project. 
  • Implementing agents for water conservation and demand management. 
  • Re-appointment of MBB Consulting for water conservation and demand management. 
  • Electrification of the greater Makana and surrounding areas 11KV line project. 
  • Host municipal emails and provide internet services. 
  • Operate and manage the Makana burning landfill site for six months. 

TimesLIVE 

