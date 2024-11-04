South Africa

Another accused added in University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption case

04 November 2024 - 20:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Dikeni magistrate’s court has released Doctor Raymond Andrew Patel, an accused in the University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption case, on R50,000 bail.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Like the other accused in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) fraud and corruption case, Doctor Raymond Andrew Patel was released on R50,000 bail on Monday by the Dikeni (formerly Alice) magistrate’s court.    

Patel, 64, who was arrested on Saturday, is yet another service provider added to the list of UFH employees, service providers and their entities charged with fraud and corruption.   

“He is alleged to have been awarded a R3.6m tender and paid R1.6m kickbacks to university employees, and he will be standing alongside in the dock when the matter returns in court on March 31 2025.,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

Issac Plaatjies, Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, Terrence Joubert, Anwa Khan and Nthabiseng Makhoba are some of the accused in the matter who were arrested earlier this year by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH, which has resulted in murders and attempted murders. 

“The accused, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications.   

“The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172m, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way into the pockets of the accused university employees,” Tyali said. 

TimesLIVE 

