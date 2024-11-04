South Africa

Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and friend

Friends were having a house party when the constable allegedly started shooting

04 November 2024 - 08:24
It is believed friends were having a house party when 28-year-old Const Lesego Eugene Phefo allegedly started shooting. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A police officer allegedly took his own life after killing his girlfriend and a friend in the early hours on Saturday.

Police in the North West are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.

It is believed friends were having a house party when 28-year-old Const Lesego Eugene Phefo allegedly took out a firearm and started shooting.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said Tlhalefo Setlhare, 38, the girlfriend of the officer, and a man, who has not been named, were shot many times and died at the scene.

Myburgh said the constable was found dead at the scene with a gunshot in his head and a firearm close to his body.

She said police were called to the scene at Zone 2, Itsoseng near Lichtenburg, where the bodies of the three were found, while a fourth person was seriously injured.

“Emergency and medical rescue services declared two males and a female dead at the scene. The injured male was taken to hospital,” she said.

TimesLIVE

