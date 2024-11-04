South Africa

Du Toits Kloof Pass closed after burning bus sparks wildfire

04 November 2024 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
The fire spread rapidly from its source, a burning bus on the pass.
Image: Cape Winelands district municipality fire service

An overnight wildfire on the slopes of Du Toits Kloof Pass has been contained, but the pass linking Paarl and Worcester remained closed to traffic early on Monday.

The Cape Winelands district municipality fire and rescue service responded to the blaze, which spread rapidly due to a burning bus on the pass.

“The fire on the slopes of Du Toits Kloof Pass has been successfully contained,” the municipality said on Monday.

“The fire started late last night due to a burning bus on the pass. There have been no reported injuries or loss of life.

“Fire services remain at the scene for mopping-up operations until the area is deemed safe. The Du Toits Kloof Pass remains closed.”

