South Africa

Kriel unit 6 catches fire but this will not result in load-shedding: Eskom

04 November 2024 - 16:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An aerial view of Kriel power station run by Eskom in Delmas, Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

The fire which affected unit 6 at Kriel power station in Mpumalanga on Sunday will not affect the current generation capacity or lead to load-shedding, Eskom said on Monday. 

The power utility said on Sunday the unit had tripped after the loss of hydraulic oil to the turbine valves.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that an oil pipe had broken, causing an oil spill on the hot surfaces of the turbine which triggered a fire. Eskom assures South Africans that this incident will not affect the current generation capacity or lead to load-shedding,” Eskom said in a statement. 

Eskom said the incremental results of its generation recovery plan had added more of a buffer to the system to manage incidents such as this.

“The system has sufficient reserves.”

Power outages hit large parts of Joburg on Sunday

City Power's Randburg service delivery centre announced on Sunday morning it was sitting with 35 open calls and 40 plants were out of service.
News
1 week ago

The station’s fire and emergency team responded swiftly to extinguish and contain the fire. No personnel were injured and all other units at the power station remain fully operational.

Eskom said Kriel power station unit 6 contributed 475MW to the power grid.

“With this unit temporarily offline, total unplanned outages stand at 8,483MW — still 4,517MW below the base case for summer 2024. The current available generation capacity is 30,809MW, while today’s peak demand is forecast at 26,364MW.” 

Eskom said there were adequate reserves for the evening peak, with an additional 720MW expected to return to service on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

