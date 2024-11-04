Police in Mpumalanga are investigating after two Eskom contract workers in Ermelo were fatally shot.
The body of one victim was found inside a car and the second victim was found outside the vehicle.
According to police information, the victims, aged 37 and 40, were taking the vehicle for a service to a mechanic's workshops at about 8am on Thursday.
“The two are said to have dropped off a vehicle at Thusiville in Ermelo and were using another car when they returned. It was during this time when they were attacked by their assailant(s),” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
Mdhluli said police found empty cartridges at the scene.
The motive behind the killings is unknown at the moment.
Police investigate after two Eskom contract workers are found dead
