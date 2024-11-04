South Africa

POLL | Should taxi patrollers be banned?

04 November 2024 - 13:44
Santaco Mpumalanga chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni said car owners are not allowed to give hitchhikers lifts. File image.
Image: Mike Hutchings

Taxi patrollers allegedly intimidating motorists for giving hitchhikers lifts has sparked frustration among the public. 

Social media has been inundated with videos of taxi patrol vehicles seen blocking motorists from picking up passengers. This allegedly happens in many provinces.

Metered taxi drivers allegedly block e-hailing drivers from picking up passengers at Gautrain stations in Johannesburg and Pretoria. They also allegedly question private motorists who pick up their families and friends.

Many motorists said they were living in fear of driving their cars freely with their families as they could be stopped by taxi patrollers to explain why they have passengers and how they are related to them. Some have allegedly had their cars seized and have been forced to pay hefty fees for their return. 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour, saying taxi patrollers have no right to stop motorists giving people lifts.

TimesLIVE reported South African National Taxi Council  Mpumalanga chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni believes car owners are not permitted to give hitchhikers lifts unless they explain their relationship to taxi patrollers. His view sparked anger from the public. 

Social media users have spoken out, calling for police action and arrests of taxi patrollers involved in harassing motorists.

Luka Ringeta said: “We can't be held hostage by taxi drivers and associations. Their behaviour is like declaring war on everyone. Imagine begging them to allow our wives and children to get inside our cars. Did we sign contracts which bind us to use their taxis? They are going too far with their attitude. I can't beg them to be with my family inside my car.”

TimesLIVE

