There were also allegations that the estate facility manager position was reserved for white people, which discouraged a lot of people from applying for the position. Further, it was alleged the estate facility manager, who is white and has been in the position for the past four years, has outsourced his responsibilities of managing gardeners to a person who is white but not employed by the school.
Mdladlamba said the person turned out to be the principal's spouse.
“The estate facility manager permits the husband of the principal to drive the school's vehicle and was at some point signing purchase orders for garden-related items. The spouse of the principal is also said to be involved in the employment of gardeners at the school.”
According to Mdladlamba, the finance manager does not possess a degree or diploma, which is a requirement for the position.
“The evidence indicates she was favoured for appointment, and this appointment was not relying on the school's employment policy,” he said.
Mdladlamba said the investigation did not look into the WhatsApp messages as that issue was decided on by the disciplinary hearing. However, he said he believed the principal mishandled the complaint and was not transparent with the three pupils who had complained about how she dealt with their complaint.
He flagged a concern about selected application of discipline in the school, which was applicable in cases across race groups.
TimesLIVE
Principal, deputy and HR cited by probe into racism at Pretoria Girls High School
Investigation recommended department should also consider removal of SGB chairperson
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
An investigation commissioned by the Gauteng education department into allegations of racism at Pretoria Girls High School has recommended authorities consider taking action against the principal, deputy principal, two teachers, the estate manager, the HR manager and the acting principal.
The investigation found the principal and HR failed to comply with their obligations and committed misconduct.
Attorney Mthuthuzile Charles Mdladlamba has also recommended the department consider removing the school governing body (SGB) chairperson for interfering with the legislative powers and functions of the MEC Matome Chiloane.
The inquiry was launched in July when 12 female pupils were accused of displaying racism on a “whites only” WhatsApp group.
Among the complaints aired during the inquiry, Chiloane said, was that the financial manager was allegedly given preference and assigned to the role based only on skin colour, despite not having the necessary qualifications.
Another complaint was that some white teachers did not greet their fellow black teachers “because they did not know whether they are cleaners or teachers at the school. One needs to qualify this. It is not all white teachers at the school, but some white teachers or staff members”.
WATCH | Save SA Civic Movement opposes outcome of disciplinary hearing at Pretoria girls' high
“According to the principal, this is her biggest frustration that she must deal with, including the ill-treatment of administration staff by some teachers. The principal indicated her challenge is that administration staff do not want to name the teachers who are treating them like this, and thus she cannot take the necessary disciplinary steps against them,” he said.
There were also allegations that the estate facility manager position was reserved for white people, which discouraged a lot of people from applying for the position. Further, it was alleged the estate facility manager, who is white and has been in the position for the past four years, has outsourced his responsibilities of managing gardeners to a person who is white but not employed by the school.
Mdladlamba said the person turned out to be the principal's spouse.
“The estate facility manager permits the husband of the principal to drive the school's vehicle and was at some point signing purchase orders for garden-related items. The spouse of the principal is also said to be involved in the employment of gardeners at the school.”
According to Mdladlamba, the finance manager does not possess a degree or diploma, which is a requirement for the position.
“The evidence indicates she was favoured for appointment, and this appointment was not relying on the school's employment policy,” he said.
Mdladlamba said the investigation did not look into the WhatsApp messages as that issue was decided on by the disciplinary hearing. However, he said he believed the principal mishandled the complaint and was not transparent with the three pupils who had complained about how she dealt with their complaint.
He flagged a concern about selected application of discipline in the school, which was applicable in cases across race groups.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Protesters demand ousting of school heads at Pretoria Girls amid systemic racism row
LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident
Rights of SGBs threatened: AfriForum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos