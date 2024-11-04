South Africa

Prosecutor, two cops on corruption and extortion charges released on bail

04 November 2024 - 20:55 By Ernest Mabuza
A prosecutor and two policemen who were arrested on extcortion and corruption charges have been released on bail of R5,000 each. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday granted a prosecutor stationed at the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit, advocate Avinash Ramapararat, and two police officers bail of R5,000 each, 

The court ordered that Ramapararat, 45, Sgt Herman Matsabane Mnguni, 46, and constable Abdul Haig Shaik, 35 not interfere with state witnesses and investigations.   

They are facing two counts of extortion involving R100,000 and R300,000 and two counts of corruption totalling R400,000.

“It is alleged that they extorted money from a businessman who is the complainant in the matter against them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The businessman was arrested and charged with fraud on June 28.

“After his arrest it is alleged that Ramapararat and Shaik requested the businessman to pay them R300,000 in exchange for his release.”    

The businessman called his business partner who subsequently paid them.       

After persistently being asked for money after his release, the businessman reported the matter to the police.

A trap was set where the complainant paid R100,000 to Mnguni.    

The trap led to the arrest of the two police officers last week. The prosecutor was arrested on Thursday.

TimesLIVE 

