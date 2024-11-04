South Africa

Traffic officer shot dead on KZN north coast

04 November 2024 - 10:44 By TIMESLIVE
A traffic officer was shot dead near Groutville on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead on Monday. 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp after a shooting involving a north coast traffic officer.

“The officer died at the scene. This remains an active crime scene, the N2 southbound off-ramp and Groutville bridge are closed. We urge motorists to use alternative routes,” she said.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries about the circumstances of the shooting. 

TimesLIVE

