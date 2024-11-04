South Africa

Tsakane woman cop to face disciplinary after serving 'hot klap'

04 November 2024 - 09:40
The man was allegedly slapped after he questioned why the police were not assisting a woman attempting to open a GBV case. File image.
Image: SAPS

An internal disciplinary case will be opened against a woman police sergeant seen in a video slapping a member of the public in the Tsakane police station, Gauteng police confirmed.

Gauteng police management noted “with disappointment” the video circulating on social media.

A man was allegedly slapped after he asked why the police were not assisting a woman attempting to open a gender-based violence case.

“You police, you police sister, may I ask you something? This sister here said you haven't helped her so here she is. She said she opened a case,” the man filming the footage can be heard asking.

When questioned if he is filming, the man first denies it before acknowledging that he is.

“Who will hit me, come and hit me,” he says.

While waiting for the woman police officer to approach, the man asks someone to hold the phone — which is still recording.

The man, who holds his hand behind his back, is then approached by the officer who gives him a smack in the face before she approaches the person filming the events.

According to the police, the behaviour is uncalled for and the SAPS code of conduct states clients should be treated with respect and integrity at all times.

Police said the sergeant and the member of the public have opened cases of assault and crimen injuria against each other. 

TimesLIVE

