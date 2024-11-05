South Africa

BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant

05 November 2024 - 13:02
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A BMW driver was seen swearing at a petrol attendant who was trying to clamp his car at a Shell service station.
Image: Supplied

A male BMW driver swearing at a petrol attendant has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

In a video that has gone viral, the motorist is seen confronting a Shell service station employee, using foul language and making disrespectful comments.

The attendant was attempting to clamp the vehicle, which was parked in the wrong place.

“That’s my push start, take it off, take it off,” he shouts while hurling insults and telling the attendant to “get a proper job”.

As the situation escalates, a colleague of the attendant is heard suggesting “park somewhere else next time”. 

The disturbing footage has left many viewers outraged, leading to a broader conversation about customer service, respect for workers and behaviour at public service stations.

In light of the incident, the BMW Car Club Cape Town responded with a statement expressing concern about the actions of the individual involved. 

“We are aware of a recent incident involving an individual driving a vehicle displaying our club’s decals. While this person was previously associated with the club, they are no longer a member. The incident did not occur during an official club event, and the behaviour shown does not reflect our values.”

Prison service launches inquiry into foul language video

An internal investigation has been launched, says national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.
News
3 months ago

The club assured the public it had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

“We have initiated disciplinary proceedings to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure accountability. We are committed to achieving a fair and accurate understanding of the situation by working closely with all parties involved to clarify what transpired and address any potential misunderstandings.” 

Shell’s management has expressed its appreciation for the prompt response from the BMW Car Club Cape Town, which reached out to discuss the incident. 

It said: “We would also like to emphasise that it was never about the [make of] car being driven, but more importantly about the unnecessary and disrespectful behaviour and attitude shown toward our staff.

“Every employee has the right to a safe work environment, respect and dignity.”

TimesLIVE

