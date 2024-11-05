The owner of Jo'Anna Melt Bar in Melville, Johannesburg, has confirmed a group of friends who left the venue without paying their R1,227 bill have since paid.
TimesLIVE
Errant partygoers pay up and add a generous tip
Image: Hendrik Hancke
The owner of Jo'Anna Melt Bar in Melville, Johannesburg, has confirmed a group of friends who left the venue without paying their R1,227 bill have since paid.
Ari Shapiro said they also left a generous tip for the waitron who was stiffed during the venue's Halloween celebrations on October 31.
“They did make contact eventually and they apologised. They were thinking one paid and the other thought another friend paid, I am not sure exactly, but everything is settled. We are happy,” he said.
The bill circulating on X, alongside a call for people who recognised the patrons to turn them in, shows they purchased 24 Corona beers, each costing R49, and an Appletiser for R51.
Shapiro said no charges were pressed.
Though “dine and dash incidents” do happen, they are rare.
“In a bar environment, things like this can happen. But we have a good system of following up on things. Most of the time, they come back the next day and pay.”
The venue does not make the waitron pay the tab in such circumstances.
Shapiro said: “It would not be fair.”
TimesLIVE
