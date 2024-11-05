South Africa

Former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality out on bail of R10,000

The town reportedly lost about R167,600

05 November 2024 - 19:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality, Mokgopane Hendrick Thokoane, was arrested by the Hawks on Monday.
The former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality, Mokgopane Hendrick Thokoane, was arrested by the Hawks on Monday.
Image: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

The Christiana magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Mokgopane Hendrick Thokoane, the former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality in North West, bail of R10,000. 

Thokoane, 45, was arrested by the Hawks on Monday on three counts of fraud and for allegedly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. 

He was responsible for helping the accounting officer manage the municipality's bank account and implement its budget.

“Investigations found that between April and May 2022, the accused procured services from (a company) to lease a vehicle for the mayor of the municipality without submitting the necessary documentation to the office of the municipal manager,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya. 

Gunya said the company allegedly leased the vehicle to the municipality without receiving a proper request for quotation or submitting any quotation to the supply chain office.

“The court heard claims that Thokoane misrepresented the circumstances surrounding the lease, falsely asserting that it had the municipal manager's approval. As a result of these misrepresentations, the municipality reportedly incurred a financial loss of about R167,600.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Beneficiaries frustrated as maintenance garnishee orders go unpaid

Due to ongoing IT issues at the department of justice, maintenance garnishee orders have again gone unpaid.
News
4 days ago

High court dismisses negligence claim due to missing medical records

The medical records were found in the mother's possession but crucial information was missing from the files.
News
5 days ago

GBV stalks police service too, MPs hear

The need for heightened wellness support for police members was highlighted.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  2. N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm South Africa
  3. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  4. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa
  5. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS