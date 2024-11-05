Former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality out on bail of R10,000

The Christiana magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Mokgopane Hendrick Thokoane, the former CFO of Lekwa-Teemane municipality in North West, bail of R10,000.
Thokoane, 45, was arrested by the Hawks on Monday on three counts of fraud and for allegedly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.
He was responsible for helping the accounting officer manage the municipality's bank account and implement its budget.
“Investigations found that between April and May 2022, the accused procured services from (a company) to lease a vehicle for the mayor of the municipality without submitting the necessary documentation to the office of the municipal manager,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya.
Gunya said the company allegedly leased the vehicle to the municipality without receiving a proper request for quotation or submitting any quotation to the supply chain office.
“The court heard claims that Thokoane misrepresented the circumstances surrounding the lease, falsely asserting that it had the municipal manager's approval. As a result of these misrepresentations, the municipality reportedly incurred a financial loss of about R167,600.”
