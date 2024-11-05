South Africa

KZN cop accidentally fatally shoots one colleague, leaves another wounded

05 November 2024 - 10:19 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police officer mistakenly opened fire on her colleagues, resulting in the death of one and injury of another in KwaZulu-Natal.
A police officer mistakenly opened fire on her colleagues, resulting in the death of one and injury of another in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A KwaZulu-Natal south coast police officer died and another was injured when a colleague “mistakenly” opened fire on them in Port Shepstone on Sunday. 

The incident occurred when eight public order police members and the Port Shepstone K-9 unit responded to an alleged domestic violence issue.

“In the course of a tactical manoeuvre, a stun grenade was deployed in one room. Tragically, a misinterpretation of the situation led a female officer to believe her team was under attack, resulting in her discharging a rifle. This led to the death of a colleague and injuries to another,” said police minister spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi. 

Police minister Senzo Mchunu called for caution in the execution of operations.

“We have been informed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) that a full investigation is under way to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. We urge Ipid to expedite their inquiries to provide clarity and closure to all affected parties as soon as possible.”

He said the investigation is essential to ensure accountability and learn valuable lessons to prevent similar tragedies.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and friend

Police in the North West are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.
News
1 day ago

Traffic officer shot dead on KZN north coast

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Four Mancoba Seven Angels cult members jailed for cop killings

Killer cult followers given five life sentences and additional prison terms for police murders.
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts

It is alleged that her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  2. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  3. 'Gone in the wink of an eye': fire leaves historic farmstead in World Heritage ... South Africa
  4. POLL | Should taxi patrollers be banned? South Africa
  5. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS