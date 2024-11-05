South Africa

N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm

05 November 2024 - 12:49 By TIMESLIVE
The N2 south bridge near Amanzimtoti partially collapsed on Tuesday after heavy rains and wind in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

A level 5 storm hit KwaZulu-Natal on Monday with heavy winds, rain and lightning claiming at least one life in the Mpofana municipality. 

While the storm abated on Tuesday, several cars were damaged when a bridge on the N2 south near Amanzimtoti collapsed after heavy rains. 

Councillor Andre Beetge said the bridge across the Ezimbokodweni River at the Amanzimtoti Golf Club had partially collapsed and traffic was being diverted along alternative routes.

Witnesses said traffic came to a standstill as authorities were at the scene.

Meanwhile, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said one man died and three others suffered critical injuries during a lightning strike on Monday. 

“The incident occurred at 2pm in Townview, ward 5. It is believed that the victims were in their home when the lightning struck, resulting in one fatality, Sifiso James Mkhize, aged 37,” he said.

“The injured include an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at hospital.”

Disaster management teams are engaged in mop-up operations across the province, particularly in uMgungundlovu district which was hit hardest. 

The Cogta department said the storm, which was upgraded from level 4 to 5, caused damage across 10 wards within the Msunduzi local municipality, uprooting trees, damaging homes and schools, and affecting powerlines.

Technical service teams are working to reconnect services.

TimesLIVE

