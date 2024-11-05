“The visit is indicative of the strong ties the UK, including the royal family, share with South Africa, and also another step towards the deepening of the historic ties,” the Presidency said.
Prince William meets President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip
Britain's Prince William paid a visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Tuesday after taking a nature walk with rangers and conservationists at Table Mountain National Park.
The Prince of Wales is on a four-day trip to South Africa for the annual awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, which will be held on Wednesday. He will also attend a global wildlife summit and hold other climate-focused engagements.
Video footage shared by Ramaphosa's office showed William and the president shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at the start of their meeting.
“The visit is indicative of the strong ties the UK, including the royal family, share with South Africa, and also another step towards the deepening of the historic ties,” the Presidency said.
It said South Africa was pleased to host this year's Earthshot Prize awards because it highlights the impact climate change and environmental degradation have in Africa.
Launched in 2020, the prize aims to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues, and awards five winners £1m (R22.6m) each to drive their exceptional projects.
Reuters
