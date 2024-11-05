South Africa

Two in George court for 'hit' on alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman

05 November 2024 - 15:19 By TIMESLIVE
Alleged Cape Town underworld kingpin Mark Lifman was gunned down at a busy George shopping centre on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Two men intercepted by police in a VW Polo hours after the shooting of alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman outside a Garden Route shopping centre appeared in court on a charge of premeditated murder on Monday.

Johannes Hendrik Jacobs, 53, and Gert Johannes Bezuidenhout, 37, appeared in the George magistrate's court.

They were apprehended, allegedly after changing the registration plates on the getaway vehicle, near the town of Uniondale, about 110km from the crime scene.

Lifman was gunned down in the parking lot as he walked to his vehicle, with CCTV footage showing the white Polo departing the parking lot just after he falls to the ground.

Sister publication HeraldLIVE reported the two accused asked the court to be held apart from other prisoners while in custody but this was rejected by the court.

Their case was postponed to November 13 for bail information and a bail hearing.

TimesLIVE

