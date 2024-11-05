South Africa

Two men arrested in connection with kidnap, robbery of German tourist

05 November 2024 - 07:20
According to police, the suspects allegedly attacked a male German tourist shortly after he withdrew cash from an ATM at a fuel station.
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a German tourist in Graskop on Monday.

According to police, the duo allegedly attacked a male German tourist shortly after he withdrew cash from an ATM at a fuel station in the area.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police were alerted about the incident by a concerned member of the public, leading to a swift response.

“The information provided to police members indicated the suspects were travelling in a Hyundai SUV.

“The men and women in blue were busy with the safer festive season operation and swiftly acted on the intelligence, locating and intercepting the vehicle,” he said.

Mdhluli said the suspects were cornered and arrested in nearby bushes.

He said the tourist was rescued alive but with injuries sustained during the ordeal.

“The vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of the crime has been seized and forms a crucial part of the ongoing investigation. Police are exploring the possibility of additional charges against the suspects, including potential links to other criminal activities involving the same vehicle.”

Mdhluli said preliminary investigations have revealed the vehicle in question was a rented car.

He said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

