In KwaZulu-Natal, a level 5 storm hit on Monday with heavy winds, rain and lightning claiming at least one life in the Mpofana municipality. While the storm abated on Tuesday, several cars were damaged when a bridge on the N2 south near Amanzimtoti collapsed after heavy rains.
Gauteng, meanwhile, is in the grip of a heatwave, with maximum temperatures around the 30°C mark.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'Very strange': Karoo gets snow in summer
Image: Alaister Russell
The Karoo towns of Graaff-Reinet, Nxuba (formerly Cradock) and Middelburg are experiencing snowfalls.
The Eastern Cape transport department, which shared a video of the “very strange phenomenon for November,” said it is monitoring mountain passes, especially the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet and the Wapadsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba.
The Lootsberg road has been reopened to traffic after a temporary closure earlier on Tuesday.
In KwaZulu-Natal, a level 5 storm hit on Monday with heavy winds, rain and lightning claiming at least one life in the Mpofana municipality. While the storm abated on Tuesday, several cars were damaged when a bridge on the N2 south near Amanzimtoti collapsed after heavy rains.
Gauteng, meanwhile, is in the grip of a heatwave, with maximum temperatures around the 30°C mark.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm
School, houses and hospital damaged in heavy KZN rains amid level 4 weather warning
Rainfall outlook may mean farmers can recover from drought
SIMPHIWE MASIZA | Snowstorm shows ‘need for stronger, more prepared response to extreme weather events’
LISTEN | Snow not that unusual during spring in South Africa, say experts
US state to partner with KwaZulu-Natal in fight against natural disasters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos