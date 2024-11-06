South Africa

1004 illegal miners resurface from underground in NW police operation

06 November 2024 - 17:09
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fifty-five suspected illegal miners who were arrested on Saturday appeared in court on Tuesday but charges against them were withdrawn. They were then arrested by immigration officials and await deportation.
Fifty-five suspected illegal miners who were arrested on Saturday appeared in court on Tuesday but charges against them were withdrawn. They were then arrested by immigration officials and await deportation.
Image: SAPS

Operation Vala Umgodi in North West, aimed at curbing illegal mining, had by Wednesday seen the resurfacing of 1,004 illegal miners from underground in Orkney and surrounding illegal mining hotspots. 

Police and soldiers began by blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners last week. At the weekend, starving miners started resurfacing at Orkney and more than 550 had resurfaced by noon on Sunday. 

Operations continued on Monday and more than more 140 illegal miners resurfaced at Margaret Shaft. The illegal miners included Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and Malawians.

Police continued to block all entry and exit points of disused and abandoned mines to force illegal miners to the surface.

North West police said 55 suspects arrested on Saturday appeared in court on Tuesday. “However, charges against the accused were withdrawn. They were then detained by immigration officials in terms of the Immigration Act, pending their deportation,” said police.

Other suspected illegal miners were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya said at the weekend that Operation Vala Umgodi, which was launched in December last year, was yielding positive results across the country. 

The operation has seen 13,691 suspects arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for these illegal mining activities by the end of October.

Vala Umgodi operations are being carried out in the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cattle mutilations ‘by thieves wanting meat for zama zamas’ appall farmers

It is suspected that the slaughterings happen to obtain meat for illegal miners.
News
1 month ago

Blocking off food and water supplies leads to arrests of hundreds of illegal miners

About 565 illegal miners had resurfaced from underground in Orkney by midday on Sunday as a result of starvation and dehydration
News
3 days ago

More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts in North West

Acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya said the operation was yielding positive results across the country.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trump claims victory after Fox News projects he has won US presidency World
  2. Donald Trump elected US president in stunning comeback World
  3. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  4. LIVE | Russia says it has no illusions about Trump and will robustly defend its ... World
  5. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa

Latest Videos

Professor condemns fake news imposters targeting industry peers
Hlompho Kekana and Mandla Masango expect closely contested Carling Knockout ...