South Africa

110 Katlehong pupils in hospital after eating samp during break

Education MEC said the frequency of such incidents in schools was alarming

06 November 2024 - 21:12 By TimesLIVE
Ninety pupils were discharged after treatment but 12 remained in hospital. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

About 110 pupils at Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong had stomach cramps and vomited after eating samp at school during break on Wednesday, said the Gauteng education department.

It said emergency services responded swiftly and all affected pupils were transported to various clinics and hospitals for immediate attention. 

Ninety pupils were discharged after treatment but 12 remained in hospital.

“The Gauteng department of education in partnership with the Gauteng department of health is actively monitoring the incident and will provide additional information as the investigation proceeds,’ said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents in Gauteng schools.

“It is alarming to witness such cases of foodborne illness affecting our learners. The safety and wellbeing of our learners is our highest priority, and we are committed to working with health authorities to understand and address the root causes of these incidents,” Chiloane said. 

TimesLIVE

