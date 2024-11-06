South Africa

E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card

When his bank started pinging, he realised he'd been defrauded

06 November 2024 - 15:24 By TimesLIVE
The e-hailing driver sent his passenger's credit card details to his brother abroad, who made luxury boutique purchases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

A quick-thinking police sergeant arrested an e-hailing driver early on Wednesday after he allegedly defrauded passengers of R650,000 while they slept on a ride from Cape Town to Simon's Town.

The 30-year-old suspect, from Zimbabwe, is expected to appear in court in Simon's Town once he has been charged.

His arrest comes after an e-hailing ride last night [Tuesday] where he took a 21-year-old Danish man and two friends from Cape Town to Simon's Town,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“The complainants dozed off during the ride and it is suspected the suspect gained access to one of their credit cards. He allegedly sent the information to his brother in Europe, where seven purchases at luxury boutique shops were made.

“The complainant became aware of the purchases during the early hours this morning [Wednesday] when he received notifications on his phone,” said Traut.

Attempts by the complainant to reach the e-hailing driver proved fruitless and the case was reported to police.

“This is where Sgt Henry Simons used his initiative and booked an e-hailing service with the specific driver, using the phone at the court building, not raising suspicion by using a number connected to the police station. The suspect reported for the ride at the court building where he was questioned and arrested,” added Traut.

TimesLIVE

Should taxi patrollers be banned?

Social media has been inundated with videos of taxi patrol vehicles seen blocking motorists from picking up passengers.



Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn't help that the national taxi body's Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi ...



BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant

A male BMW driver swearing at a petrol attendant has sparked widespread outrage on social media.


