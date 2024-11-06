South Africa

Heavy rain damages 28 KZN schools, affects more than 450 people as more disruptive weather forecast

06 November 2024 - 15:25 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The roof of the adminstrative block at Ashdown Primary School in Pietermaritzburg was blown off by strong wind.
Image: Supplied

Heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, which have affected at least 28 schools and 458 people since Monday, is expected to persist for the rest of the week.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Wednesday urged residents to remain vigilant. 

Since Monday, the most affected areas include Msunduzi, Mpofana, Newcastle, Okhahlamba and eThekwini, he said.

“The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating with affected municipalities to provide support to residents.”

Assessments in the most affected areas showed 458 people have been affected by the severe weather which destroyed 13 houses and damaged 90 other homes.

“One fatality has been confirmed and five people were injured,” he said.

Relief efforts are ongoing, with multisectoral interventions involving social partners and provincial state organs such as the South African Social Security Agency and the department of social development assisting affected families.

The adverse weather also damaged 28 schools and caused structural failure on the Ezimbokodweni River bridge on the N2, near Amanzimtoti, leading to partial road closures and traffic diversions. 

Health facilities in uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini, including Ntabamhlophe Clinic, Oliviershoek Clinic, McCord Provincial Eye Hospital and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, have also suffered structural damage.

TimesLIVE

