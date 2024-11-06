Initiative to transform liquor outlets in Gauteng with trained traders

Fanny Mokoena, 72, believes that without her liquor business she would not have been able to support her children through university or sustain herself.
Now, as chair of the Gauteng Liquor Traders' Association (GLTA) and the president of the National Tourism and Hospitality Association, she advances the interests of liquor traders, particularly in the townships across the province.
She started running a shebeen at 17 when her elder sister, who initially opened it, passed away.
Mokoena was among hundreds of Gauteng liquor traders who were awarded Responsible Trader Training Programme certification from the Heineken initiative in partnership with the Gauteng department of economic development on Wednesday.
She said her business, Fanny’s Tavern, is being run by her daughter as she is slowly handing over the reins. “I am slowly moving out of the business but I am still very much involved in the association,” she said.
Mokoena said there had been many changes in the sector. Recently outlets and traders have been struggling to obtain licences and people from townships who were applying were being declined.
“Those are the things that cause illegal liquor trading because what should one do if they apply and are declined? When you are declined, you are told you will only be able to apply after 12 months.
“So in the meantime what must you do? When they decline an application, they normally don’t give reasons, that is why we are negotiating with the board to give us reasons for declining,” she said.
She added that it was through her business that she was able to look after her family and sustain herself and would like to see the trade benefiting people in the townships.
Department of economic development deputy director-general Pieter Hall, responsible for business regulations and governance overseeing the liquor board in the province, said the initiative helped many liquor traders across the province.
“Traders have been complaining for a long time that they don't have the necessary skills to operate their establishments. I think this partnership that we have with Heineken addresses that issue but also ensures that we formalise our township enterprises and maximise them to their full potential,” he said.
He said the biggest economic effect was the growth as legally established businesses can create jobs, allow the government to generate revenue from them and also be compliant.
“They register you with Sars and help you obey the bylaws of various municipalities.
“From a Gauteng provincial government point of view, especially through our MEC Lebogang Maile, there are a lot of initiatives that we are placing on the table not only to regularise the liquor industry but also to roll over to the gambling industry.
“We are looking at the consumer aspect so a lot of emphasis is placed now on getting businesses compliant with all the laws,” he said.
Millicent Marog, corporate affairs director at Heineken Beverages, said the programme was about ensuring that they work with tavern owners to empower them with skills they need to run businesses that are successful, sustainable and profitable.
“But, more importantly, businesses that understand that there are responsibilities, that if you are a tavern owner and one of those responsibilities is making sure that you sell your alcohol according to the liquor licence conditions,” she said.
She said their key message is that of selling alcohol within prescribed trading hours, reminding outlet owners that they have a responsibility to ensure that customers in their outlets are safe and can create a safe environment by improving simple things like lighting.
“One of the other key elements that is so important for this programme is empowering our outlet owners with information around serving food in these outlets.
“We want to transform the tavern environment to be one where you can go in and have a meal and have your drink if you choose to and nonalcoholic drinks are available.
“The toilets are clean and you feel safe, which benefits the customer and the tavern owner,” she said.
