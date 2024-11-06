Ntlatseng said the directorate had to ensure it “protected itself from being exposed to unnecessary litigation at the time”.
Ipid declassifies report on who removed slain cop Charl Kinnear’s security detail
Nine high-ranking SAPS and Hawks officers implicated
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Rather than feeling relieved that a report identifying who was responsible for withdrawing her husband Lt-Col Charl Kinnear’s security has been declassified, his widow is outraged that it was classified.
Nicolette Kinnear was responding to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) decision to declassify the report, announced in parliament on Wednesday. Nicolette said her family had not been consulted about the declassification.
Ipid said declassifying the report was in the public interest and Kinnear’s family had been consulted about the decision.
Kinnear was killed outside his house on September 18 2020.
“I am appalled and disgusted by Ipid's actions. They claim to have consulted our family but that's a blatant lie. We were never approached. We're not fools, stop treating us with the same empty promises made since my husband's murder four years ago,” she said.
“The events have left me feeling disrespected and hurt. An organisation of Ipid's stature has disregarded our family's feelings. I lost my husband, my children lost their father. How dare they say this matter is of public interest.”
WATCH | Ipid briefs media on investigation into Charl Kinnear's death
She questioned the timing of the report’s declassification.
“This document could have been made public months ago but I believe it was classified to protect the nine officers involved.”
Ipid executive director Dikeledi Ntlatseng said the report on the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of Kinnear’s security was classified “top secret” in 2022. Ntlatseng said the decision was taken to safeguard sensitive information, including the identities of those implicated and the witnesses. She said had the report been released to the public, it could have compromised the investigation and exposed the organisation to legal action.
“We had to protect sensitive information of witnesses and implicated officers at the time because they had not been charged,” said Ntlatseng. “The report implicated several high-ranking police officials, including the former head of the anti-gang unit.
The deputy head of Western Cape Ipid, Mario September, said the declassification would allow an about-turn on prosecutions with “members being charged departmentally”.
Nine high-ranking officers were implicated in Ipid’s report, including seven from the SAPS and two from the Hawks. The implicated officials include a brigadier from provincial and national crime intelligence, and captains from the crime intelligence unit and the anti-gang unit (AGU) in the provincial commissioner’s office.
September said he understood Nicolette's frustration.
“We understand that Mrs Kinnear's feelings are valid and her frustration is understandable. Despite the challenging circumstances, we've maintained a good relationship with her and are committed to continuing that,” he said.
“We're open to discussing the report with her in more depth to gain a better understanding. Our connection with her and the family remains strong and we look forward to meeting her soon.”
Ipid’s chief director of legal services Stephens Ramafoko said the report was governed by the Protection of Personal Information Act.
“It will not be a free-for-all approach. Applications will have to be made and a good reason provided why a person should be provided with the report,” he said.
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and Zane Kilian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacque Cronje, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, former AGU Sgt Ashley Tabisher, Yaseen Modack, Mogamat Mukudam and Ricardo Morgan are charged with Kinnear’s murder.
The matter is pending in the high court in Cape Town.
