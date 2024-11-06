The Lebombo port of entry has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns on the Mozambican side.
This comes after reports of vehicles being torched at Ressano Garcia during protests linked to disputed election results.
The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, said the decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port.
“We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible until the situation has stabilised,” he said.
“South African officials are on the ground assisting with seven officials from the Mozambican side having requested refuge on the SA side for safety and protection. The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we appreciate the cooperation we are receiving.”
Masiapato said the BMA will notify stakeholders as soon as the port is considered safe to reopen.
Lebombo border temporarily closed amid safety concerns on Mozambican side
Border Management Authority says decision was made to ensure safety
Image: Screengrab
