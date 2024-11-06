South Africa

Lebombo border temporarily closed amid safety concerns on Mozambican side

Border Management Authority says decision was made to ensure safety

06 November 2024 - 06:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trucks are being used by protesters to block the highway between the border and Maputo in Mozambique.
Trucks are being used by protesters to block the highway between the border and Maputo in Mozambique.
Image: Screengrab

The Lebombo port of entry has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns on the Mozambican side.

This comes after reports of vehicles being torched at Ressano Garcia during protests linked to disputed election results.

The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, said the decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port.

“We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible until the situation has stabilised,” he said.

“South African officials are on the ground assisting with seven officials from the Mozambican side having requested refuge on the SA side for safety and protection. The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we appreciate the cooperation we are receiving.”

Masiapato said the BMA will notify stakeholders as soon as the port is considered safe to reopen.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More deaths amid post-election protests in Mozambique

Protests against election results are expected to intensify this week as opposition calls for national march to Maputo.
News
18 hours ago

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Eat your hearts out — Botswana shows the way

Citizens stood up to demand change, something we in South Africa can only dream of
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Anti-Frelimo showdown looms this week

The Mozambican elections on October 9 have produced glaringly conflicting results. The official count attributed 70.62% to Daniel Chapo of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

‘This is where you start to build’: Khumalo proud of Banyana B at Cosafa

‘We are trying to build a team, future players who could help beef up the senior team for upcoming tournaments like the Wafcon.’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  2. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  3. Life in jail for man who killed girlfriend who spent money he was saving to pay ... South Africa
  4. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa
  5. N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Netanyahu fires defense minister, citing a 'crisis of trust' | REUTERS
LIVE: US presidential election 2024 results