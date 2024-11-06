South Africa

‘There is no 24- or 48-hours rule for opening a missing person report’: MP, Ian Cameron

06 November 2024 - 08:38
Investigation of missing person reports might be the difference between life and death.
Image: Supplied

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, has expressed concern over the misconception that there is a waiting period before reporting someone missing.

This comes after the committee received complaints that some police officials decline to open a case before 24-hours has elapsed from the start of the disappearance, he said.

“We must reiterate there is no 24- or 48-hour rule that precludes members of the public from opening a missing person report. A missing person report must be opened and investigated immediately. A refusal to open a missing person report is irresponsible and runs counter to the directive issued by the national commissioner of the SA Police Service (SAPS). This is a serious dereliction of duty and amounts to the undermining of the SAPS code of conduct,” Cameron said.

He said the prevention of filing such reports is concerning in the context of the increased prevalence of kidnappings.

Cameron emphasised the reporting and investigation of missing person reports might be the difference between life and death.

“It is important for station-level leadership to enhance the training of members to ensure they are able to provide adequate service to the people. The people require quality service and this must be provided.” 

He encouraged station-level leadership to have an open door policy to enable people to escalate matters to them in instances where officers do not open a missing person report.

Cameron said it is also important for members of the public to have greater awareness of their rights.

