South Africa

Tshwane metro police take action against officer for alleged bribery

06 November 2024 - 11:54
TMPD takes action after a video of an officer alleged to have solicited a bribe went viral. File photo.
Image: TMPD/Twitter

The Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) has served an officer accused of soliciting a bribe with a notice of intention to suspend him.

A video showing the officer transporting a woman to withdraw cash for a bribe went viral on social media.

“When you get to the ATM, I want you to take out the money. Don’t even take five minutes at the ATM,” the officer was heard saying in the video.

The department has confirmed the officer is a member of the TMPD.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the officer will be given 48 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

“In response to the alleged bribery, the TMPD instituted an internal investigation. The member will be served with a notice of intention to suspend and he must furnish the department with reasons why he must not be suspended within 48 hours,” he said.

“A statement from the complainant and the member is required as part of the investigation process. These accusations of corruption are incompatible with the department's beliefs and principles and will be handled decisively.”

The TMPD has urged victims of corrupt activities to report such incidents “to eliminate the bad apples from the department”, said Mahamba.

“The public is advised not to pay any financial compensation to TMPD officers.

“The chief of police, commissioner YCR Faro, has taken a zero-tolerance stance against corrupt practices and will ensure illegal activity by members is not tolerated as it tarnishes the name of the department.

“The TMPD is not deterred and will continue with the responsibility to serve and protect the community.”

TimesLIVE

