The executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Dikeledi Jennifer Ntlatseng, is on Wednesday holding a media briefing on the directorate's progress on the investigation relating to the death of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Kinnear was murdered outside his house at Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, in September 2020.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ipid briefs media on investigation into Charl Kinnear's death
Courtesy of SABC
The executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Dikeledi Jennifer Ntlatseng, is on Wednesday holding a media briefing on the directorate's progress on the investigation relating to the death of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Kinnear was murdered outside his house at Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, in September 2020.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cop wanted in connection with murders of wife and domestic worker arrested after shoot-out with police
Top cops clash at troubled crime intelligence
Police officers accused of Llandudno house burglary to remain behind bars — for now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos