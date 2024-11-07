South Africa

41 children from Mangaung primary school fall ill after 'eating chocolate'

Boy, 10, kept in hospital due to other unrelated ailments

07 November 2024 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
Two of the three children were discharged while one remains in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Forty-one pupils from Ihobe Primary School in Phahameng received medical attention when they presented with stomach cramps at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein after allegedly eating chocolates.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said there were no vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms. 

Three of the 41 children were admitted to hospital but two were later discharged and one, a 10-year-old boy, was kept for further treatment due to other unrelated ailments which were aggravated by the alleged food poisoning. 

