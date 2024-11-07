Bolt strives to improve safety as it learns from rider, driver experiences

E-hailing platform Bolt says it has learnt from experience as it strives to increase its safety features for drivers and riders.

The platform announced its commitment of €100m (about R1bn) over three years to strengthen safety measures on its platform when it launched a global safety campaign in Randburg.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager, said that though the financial commitment is a global one, South Africa will receive its fair share.

He said that to raise awareness of in-app safety features in South Africa, Bolt works with law enforcement authorities in cases of emergencies and criminal incidents on the platform.

“Outside our Bolt safety team, we have a security consultant team that is dedicated to all incidents happening on the platform, they deal with the law enforcement engagement, post a particular event happening or during a particular event,” he said.

He said these consultants are connected with major police stations and policing authorities and are available to help both riders and drivers around the clock.

“If someone wants to contact Bolt either for an active case or something that happened in the past, security consultants are always on call to help police with the investigation.

“Any particular data that they need, provided the police follow the privacy and legal protocols is made available.

He said access to information is very sensitive and they ensure that what they are sharing applies to that particular case and that police have also gone through necessary processes to subpoena them for information.

The investment is expected to support the Bolt safety team in its product development, customer support, safety feature awareness, and preventive measures to minimise incidents.

The e-hailing platform said its safety team of more than 500 specialists provide 24/7 customer support from safety hubs across the globe and safety experts based in Tallinn, Estonia, who focus on product development, engineering and operations.

“We’ll also continue to raise awareness of our safety tools with educational campaigns like the current ‘Bolt Safety Team’ campaign in South Africa to raise awareness of the in-app features we know can help prevent cases,” he said.

Kalajdzic said their platform provides insurance in case of emergency to assist both the driver and the rider when safety incidents occur. He said it is important that incidents are reported to the safety team will start the process of assisting.

“Our insurance in the platform is called Bolt trip protection and covers your medical expenses, your loss of income due to being hospitalised for a particular time as well as disability and death benefits should that happen in the platform either from a driver or a rider side,” he said.

The insurance also covers personal belongings like cellphones and laptops that might have been lost or damaged on a trip. He said some processes and protocols needed to be followed such as reporting to the police and providing them with information regarding claims.

Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile, said during his keynote address at the launch that urban mobility is a serious issue in Gauteng and on the African continent broadly.

He said campaigns and other initiatives by the company are welcome in a South Africa that is battling the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

“Gauteng, the most populous province in the country, with a population of more than 15.1-million people, is necessarily an important place for the launch of this campaign.

“The province's unique economic and demographic profile, which have a direct link to crime levels higher than the national average, make safety interventions crucial,” he said.

