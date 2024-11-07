South Africa

Motorist bust with 13 guns including high calibre rifles in White River

07 November 2024 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A motorist transporting numerous weapons was intercepted by a police patrol.
A motorist transporting numerous weapons was intercepted by a police patrol.
Image: SAPS

The SAPS flying squad in White River apprehended a motorist transporting 11 rifles, two handguns and ammunition in the early hours of Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the driver of a white Toyota bakkie ignored the patrol officers' instructions to stop at 4.30am and attempted to evade them by driving off at high speed. The vehicle was brought to a halt after a chase.

The driver was arrested on charges related to the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The seized items are: eight AK-47 rifles, one R1 rifle, one R4 rifle, one R5 rifle, one pistol, one revolver, two hand grenades and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

“The swift action taken by our officers has undoubtedly prevented these weapons falling into the wrong hands and potentially causing harm,” Mdhluli said, adding the firearms will undergo ballistic testing.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie praised the officers for apprehending the suspect.

“It is disturbing and worrisome. We don't know where these firearms were destined and what they were going to be used for,” he said, adding he looked forward to learning more as the investigation progressed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Home affairs: visas issued to 95 Libyans were marked by irregularities

Home affairs is pointing fingers at a department of international relations and cooperation official who processed the visa applications for the men ...
Politics
2 months ago

Mpumalanga police arrest protester at Lebombo port of entry

The protester parked his taxi in front of the gate at the port of entry and allegedly locked himself inside when police reprimanded him.
News
8 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with kidnap, robbery of German tourist

The tourist was accosted shortly after he withdrew cash from an ATM at a fuel station.
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn’t help that the national taxi body’s Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  2. Increase SRD grant to R700, says Institute for Economic Justice South Africa
  3. E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card South Africa
  4. Prince William announces the five Earthshot winners in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Tracking down kidnapped Santa to save Christmas
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament