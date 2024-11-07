South Africa

Mpumalanga police arrest protester at Lebombo port of entry

07 November 2024 - 07:54
The protester parked his taxi in front of the gate at the port of entry and allegedly locked himself inside when police reprimanded him.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Mpumalanga police arrested a 49-year-old Mozambican national for public violence at the Lebombo port of entry on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect had parked his taxi in front of the gate at the border post with Mozambique and allegedly locked himself inside when police reprimanded him.

“It is alleged that other people about, believed to be Mozambican nationals, backed their countryman,” police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said. 

Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse people who were causing disorder. 

“No injuries reported. The situation was brought under control and no incidents reported thereafter. Police are monitoring the situation, Nkosi said.

For nearly a week, violent post-election protests in Mozambique have occurred all over the country, spreading to the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo border post, where trucks blocked the road.

On Wednesday, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola confirmed he had a call with his Mozambican counterpart, Verónica Macamo about the security situation in Mozambique after the recent general elections.

The department has urged South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique until further notice.

“South Africa expresses concern at the outbreak of incidents of post-electoral violence and regrets the loss of lives and destruction of property. We once again reiterate the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the minister said in a statement.

Lamola has called for calm and restraint to allow the electoral process to conclude successfully, and give the Constitutional Court of Mozambique time and space to validate the election results in accordance with its mandate.

He welcomed the convening of the Sadc Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit and the Sadc Extraordinary Summit on November 20 2024 in Zimbabwe, where Sadc heads of state will receive a report on recent political developments in the region, including elections in Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritius. 

“These summits will be preceded by meetings of senior officials and ministers, from November 15,” he said.

