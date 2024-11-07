South Africa

Sabie pastor who allegedly raped congregant aged 16 is denied bail

'The accused allegedly welcomed her, kissed her and pushed her to his bedroom'

07 November 2024 - 17:30 By TimesLIVE
The court said the accused took advantage of his victim as he was trusted as a 'spiritual father' by his congregation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 46-year-old Mpumalanga pastor who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl last month was denied bail by the Sabie magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

This was after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully opposed his release for the incident which allegedly happened at his place of residence in Sabie in October.

The accused was arrested last month after allegations that the victim went to his home to be prayed for as she had a wound on her leg. She is a member of his congregation.

“When she arrived at the accused's home, the accused allegedly welcomed her, kissed her and pushed her to his bedroom before raping her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

The incident came to light after the girl told her friends at school, who had had the same experience, and the matter was reported to the police.

“During his arrest, a firearm and ammunition were found in his place. He is facing charges of rape, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.” 

The court postponed the case until January 6 next year. 

The court held that the accused failed to prove there were exceptional circumstances which permitted his release on bail.

“It found that his release on bail might cause public disorder, might interfere with the witnesses and might [enable him to] evade trial,” Nyuswa said. 

The court said the accused took advantage of his victim as he was trusted as a “spiritual father” by his congregation.

TimesLIVE 

