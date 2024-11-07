South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha challenges her 'disguised' extradition at the Supreme Court of Appeal

07 November 2024 - 09:51 By TimesLIVE
Nandipha Magudumana heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge her “disguised” extradition.

In June, the Free State High Court ruled that Magudumana, who accused the police of abducting her, consented to return to South Africa and told law enforcement she wanted to see her children.

Magudumana has argued her arrest in Tanzania in April 2023 with escaped convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, and her extradition to South Africa, were unlawful and invalid.

