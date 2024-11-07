South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

07 November 2024 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have turned to the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis, seeking to be removed from solitary confinement ...
News
1 day ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
1 week ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
News
2 weeks ago

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  2. E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card South Africa
  3. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World
  4. Increase SRD grant to R700, says Institute for Economic Justice South Africa
  5. Prince William announces the five Earthshot winners in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 November 2024
President Ramaphosa, Premier Thami Ntuli unveil the King Shaka Statue