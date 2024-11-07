A woman believed to be a guest at the unveiling of a statue of King Shaka at the airport in Durban named after him was arrested as she rushed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu were sitting.
Ramaphosa and the king were the main guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that was criticised as it apparently made the AmaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.
Witnesses said the woman disembarked from a shuttle ferrying guests from the airport to a sports field for the ceremony. From there she walked to the front of the stage and climbed the stairs, where she tried to lunge at Ramaphosa and the Zulu monarch before two officers reached her.
WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at statue unveiling
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A woman believed to be a guest at the unveiling of a statue of King Shaka at the airport in Durban named after him was arrested as she rushed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu were sitting.
Ramaphosa and the king were the main guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that was criticised as it apparently made the AmaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.
Witnesses said the woman disembarked from a shuttle ferrying guests from the airport to a sports field for the ceremony. From there she walked to the front of the stage and climbed the stairs, where she tried to lunge at Ramaphosa and the Zulu monarch before two officers reached her.
Witnesses said the woman was demanding to speak to the monarch.
Police officers battled to contain the barefoot woman dressed in a long cream dress who was wearing sunglasses. She hit two of them as she struggled out of their grip before someone from the VIP protection unit joined them. She was then frogmarched out of the area.
It has not yet been established who the woman's target was.
Police are yet to comment on the incident.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Ramaphosa, premier Thami Ntuli unveil King Shaka statue
Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu unveil 12m statue of King Shaka at Durban airport
Striking a blow for Zulu stereotypes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos