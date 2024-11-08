South Africa

Boksburg prisoner recaptured

08 November 2024 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Admitted in April 2015, Martin Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition. More charges will follow after his prison break. File photo.
Admitted in April 2015, Martin Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition. More charges will follow after his prison break. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The department of correctional services says escaped inmate Martin Jackson has been apprehended and returned to custody.

He was on the loose for a day.

An investigation “to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to prevent future incidents” is under way, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The convicted robber, serving a 20-year term at the Boksburg prison, will face criminal charges related to the escape.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inmate serving 20-year sentence escapes from Boksburg prison

Martin Jackson was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition.
News
1 day ago

Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning

Correctional services officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report Bester's escape.
News
1 month ago

Manhunt for KZN inmate who escaped from prison during garden work

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to find an inmate who escaped while ...
News
2 months ago

French police search for 'The Fly' after deadly prison van escape

Hundreds of police fanned out across northern France on a huge manhunt for a fugitive gangster known as “The Fly” on Wednesday, a day after he was ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  3. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa