The department of correctional services says escaped inmate Martin Jackson has been apprehended and returned to custody.
He was on the loose for a day.
An investigation “to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to prevent future incidents” is under way, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
The convicted robber, serving a 20-year term at the Boksburg prison, will face criminal charges related to the escape.
TimesLIVE
Boksburg prisoner recaptured
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
