South Africa

Food sales suspended at Gauteng state schools after foodborne illnesses affect pupils

After the suspension is lifted, schools and SGBs have been instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuck shops, and other outlets selling food

08 November 2024 - 10:39
Parents are asked to provide home-cooked, nutritious meals for their children to take to school. File photo.
Image: 123RF/october22

The Gauteng department of education has instructed all state schools to stop selling food at or around their properties until further notice.

The department said its decision is informed by the “alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses” affecting pupils at schools across the province.

“To further protect the safety of pupils, schools and school governing bodies are advised to issue a circular to parents encouraging them to prepare meals at home instead of providing lunch money until the relevant authorities issue updated guidelines for food vendors,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“Additionally, schools are encouraged to engage community organisations, education stakeholders and small business associations to foster collaborative efforts aimed at preventing further incidents of foodborne illness.”

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said schools must specifically ensure only food of nutritional value is sold within or near school premises and that no expired or repackaged food items are sold to pupils.

He reminded school administrators of prior guidelines issued by the department to regulate food sales to pupils, asking them to double down on compliance when the suspension is lifted.

Mabona said all food vendors and traders must obtain a certificate of acceptability by contacting their local health department’s environmental health division before selling food to pupils.

“Food premises and stalls must be inspected and approved before operating. SGBs are responsible for ensuring vendors’ compliance with the regulations, which include verification that all food items are properly bar-coded and sourced from reputable suppliers.”

Mabona said instances of non-compliance must be reported immediately to the education district office and the department of health.

TimesLIVE

