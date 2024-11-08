South Africa

Lebombo port of entry partially reopened, cargo movement still on hold

08 November 2024 - 17:47 By TIMESLIVE
Lebombo Port of entry has been partially opened . File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Lebombo/Ressano Garcia post has been partially reopened to allow people to move between Mozambique and South Africa, but cargo movement is not yet allowed.

On Tuesday night, the Border Management Authority (BMA) had to temporarily close the border post due to safety concerns after violent post-election protests in Mozambique which spread to the port of entry.

On Friday afternoon, the BMA said after engagements with a Mozambican delegation, a decision was had been made to partially reopen the border.

In a statement, BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the Lebombo port of entry would partially reopen from 3pm on Friday, allowing people to move. “As for cargo, Mozambique is busy finalising their preparations for cargo processing, and that shall be allowed as soon as the Mozambican counterparts are ready and stationed at the processing areas,” Masiapato said.

He said the port management committee, with the support of the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, under the guidance of MEC Jackie Macie, had all agreed on the partial reopening on the assurance that operations would proceed with safety measures taken for all stakeholders.

The delegation had reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe cross-border movement and trade to avoid further loss of revenue.

“The high-level engagement was fruitful with the government of Mozambique’s national leadership at the Lebombo port of entry for workable solutions and discussions. Cargo movement between South Africa and Mozambique will resume as soon as the systems on the Mozambique side are ready. This meeting was critical and provided a strategy for a safe and controlled partial reopening of the border,” Masiapato said.

He said a proactive strategy has also been employed to engage trucking companies, formal traders and associations to provide updates on the discussions on the ground.

On Thursday, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said the border's closure had disrupted the movement of cargo from South Africa, with losses since the unrest started estimated at R5bn.

He said there was no data immediately available on how many trucks were stuck at the border.

TimesLIVE

