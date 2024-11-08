South Africa

Mpumalanga pastor arrested in connection with stolen car

08 November 2024 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
The Corolla was reported stolen in 2011.
Image: SAPS

A pastor, his driver and four congregants were apprehended after a police stop showed they were travelling in a stolen vehicle.

Mpumalanga police were conducting a routine patrol near Klaserie Dam when they spotted a vehicle with only one registration plate instead of two, said spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi.

The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen at Maake in Limpopo in 2011.

The 42-year-old pastor claimed ownership of the car, saying he bought it from a private seller in Acornhoek.

He told police he and his 26-year-old driver were accompanying four members from his congregation, aged between 20 and 31, to the dam for rituals.

“All six people were arrested for possession of a reported stolen vehicle. The vehicle was seized for further investigation.”

