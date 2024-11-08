South Africa

New witness to take stand in Luyanda Botha rape case dating back to 2014

08 November 2024 - 13:31 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luyanda Botha during a previous court appearance. File photo.
Luyanda Botha during a previous court appearance. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images//Brenton Geach

Former postal worker Luyanda Botha appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Friday, which heard a new witness would take the stand in the attempted rape case against him dating back to 2014.  

Botha is serving life imprisonment for the 2019 rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.  

The complainant, who attended a nursing college in Athlone, accused Botha of attempting to rape her in June 2014.  

The court was expected to hear judgment in the matter, however magistrate Anthea Ramos said an additional witness, Botha’s girlfriend at the time, would be called to testify.

The court previously heard evidence from the complainant that Botha allegedly entered the shower area in the college bathrooms, climbed onto a bin and looked over the rim of a shower. The complainant screamed when she saw him.

“I believed that at this time this man wanted to rape me, as it is strange for a man to go into female showers looking at them while showering,” she testified.

After fighting him off she said there was blood in the shower area.

Attorney Kyle Petersen, representing Botha, said there was no medical evidence of an assault. The detective in the case had not asked the complainant to complete an official form to document medical evidence required to obtain a conviction in an assault case.  

“The state relies primarily on the evidence of the complainant to prove the allegation against the accused. Though the state called [the detective] and two other witnesses, they could not assist the state's case as they were not there at the time of the incident. The complainant is therefore a single witness,” said Petersen.  

The case was postponed to November 25. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Closing arguments in 2014 rape case against convicted killer Luyanda Botha

Botha is serving three life sentences for the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019.
News
4 weeks ago

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer’s previous attempted rape case left her family distraught

The former postal employee raped and killed the University of Cape Town (UCT) student at a post office branch in Claremont, Cape Town, on August 24 ...
News
2 months ago

Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023

This year has seen its fair share of notorious convicts — some of whom had committed despicable crimes — released on parole after serving the minimum ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  3. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa