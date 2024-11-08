South Africa

Sadtu members in KZN refuse to hear Gwarube at Umlazi school visit

They told education minister to leave

08 November 2024 - 14:59
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The education sector delegation led by deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule and education MEC Sipho Hlomuka met Sadtu members picketing at the Nsimbini Full Service School about labour relations issues.
The education sector delegation led by deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule and education MEC Sipho Hlomuka met Sadtu members picketing at the Nsimbini Full Service School about labour relations issues.
Image: KZNDOE/Facebook

South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) members in KwaZulu-Natal made their dissatisfaction with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube clear during her visit to the Maritime School in Umlazi on Friday.

They refused to be addressed by Gwarube as she is a DA member.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sadtu members are seen asking the minister to leave and not address them. They can be heard chanting “We are not going to listen to her, Makahambe,” and “We are not going to listen to the DA”.

Gwarube’s efforts to address the crowd were met with resistance and she eventually conceded, leaving the gathering without delivering her address.

Earlier, deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule addressed Sadtu members picketing outside the school since about 5am.

Ministerial Engagement with SADTU Members during Picketing The Education Sector Delegation led by Deputy Minister of...

Posted by KZNDOE on Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Sadtu members were among those involved in ongoing protests related to education sector grievances in the province.

Mhaule and other department of education officials were in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the broader presidential imbizo, a national initiative to engage communities about local issues. Mhaule acknowledged the challenges faced by educators in the region.

“We know your problems. It’s not like it’s only known to you. We always tell you there is a serious problem in KwaZulu-Natal, but we are with you and we are going to speak on your behalf.”

Sadtu's demands focus on issues including the full payment of financial allocations for schools under the norms and standards policy, pay progression for all teachers, an increase in the stipend for grade R practitioners and the full implementation of the Bela Act, which addresses the rights and conditions of education workers.

Mhaule called for calm and dialogue, urging teachers and stakeholders to work together constructively, particularly as the matric exams are under way.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

DA criticises Sadtu for organising meetings during exams

The DA in Gauteng has urged the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to refrain from organising meetings during critical examination and ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Teacher who caused havoc at school fundraising event loses bid for reinstatement

Lwazi Zulu was fired in June 2021 and lost a subsequent appeal against his dismissal with the department
News
1 year ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | What powerful report gets right and wrong about education in SA

No, corruption in education and lack of accountability are not the key problems, and good data and solid research will not change the minds of this ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Government and public service unions sign wage deal

The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement
News
1 year ago

SA can’t lose focus on the crisis in schooling

Reining in Sadtu and improving teacher quality are among the priorities in helping pupils actually learn, writes Ann Bernstein
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  3. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa