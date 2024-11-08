The Sadtu members were among those involved in ongoing protests related to education sector grievances in the province.
Mhaule and other department of education officials were in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the broader presidential imbizo, a national initiative to engage communities about local issues. Mhaule acknowledged the challenges faced by educators in the region.
“We know your problems. It’s not like it’s only known to you. We always tell you there is a serious problem in KwaZulu-Natal, but we are with you and we are going to speak on your behalf.”
Sadtu's demands focus on issues including the full payment of financial allocations for schools under the norms and standards policy, pay progression for all teachers, an increase in the stipend for grade R practitioners and the full implementation of the Bela Act, which addresses the rights and conditions of education workers.
Mhaule called for calm and dialogue, urging teachers and stakeholders to work together constructively, particularly as the matric exams are under way.
Sadtu members in KZN refuse to hear Gwarube at Umlazi school visit
They told education minister to leave
Image: KZNDOE/Facebook
South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) members in KwaZulu-Natal made their dissatisfaction with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube clear during her visit to the Maritime School in Umlazi on Friday.
They refused to be addressed by Gwarube as she is a DA member.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sadtu members are seen asking the minister to leave and not address them. They can be heard chanting “We are not going to listen to her, Makahambe,” and “We are not going to listen to the DA”.
Gwarube’s efforts to address the crowd were met with resistance and she eventually conceded, leaving the gathering without delivering her address.
Earlier, deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule addressed Sadtu members picketing outside the school since about 5am.
The Sadtu members were among those involved in ongoing protests related to education sector grievances in the province.
Mhaule and other department of education officials were in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the broader presidential imbizo, a national initiative to engage communities about local issues. Mhaule acknowledged the challenges faced by educators in the region.
“We know your problems. It’s not like it’s only known to you. We always tell you there is a serious problem in KwaZulu-Natal, but we are with you and we are going to speak on your behalf.”
Sadtu's demands focus on issues including the full payment of financial allocations for schools under the norms and standards policy, pay progression for all teachers, an increase in the stipend for grade R practitioners and the full implementation of the Bela Act, which addresses the rights and conditions of education workers.
Mhaule called for calm and dialogue, urging teachers and stakeholders to work together constructively, particularly as the matric exams are under way.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
DA criticises Sadtu for organising meetings during exams
Teacher who caused havoc at school fundraising event loses bid for reinstatement
JONATHAN JANSEN | What powerful report gets right and wrong about education in SA
Government and public service unions sign wage deal
SA can’t lose focus on the crisis in schooling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos