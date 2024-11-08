Scheduled medication sold illegally at shops

The Gauteng department of health has warned shops against selling scheduled medication without a licence, and says this is not only illegal but also places lives at risk.
The warning comes after the department's inspections uncovered the illegal sale of medication at several establishments across the province.
“We have the mandate to safeguard the health and safety of our communities. We therefore call on all shop operators to immediately cease from selling scheduled medication as it is a criminal offence. Compliance with health regulations is not only a legal obligation but also an essential aspect of protecting our community”, said Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said according to the law, only licensed pharmacies and registered healthcare professionals are authorised to sell and dispense medicines.
“The Medicines and Related Substances Act (MRSA) stipulates no person or institution may sell or dispense scheduled medicines except if licensed to do so. Only healthcare professionals permitted by the Pharmacy Act and licenced by the national department of health may dispense scheduled medicines (schedule 1 to schedule 6),” he said.
Modiba said the illegal sale of scheduled medication poses a public health risk as medicines stored outside prescribed temperatures for a long time may degrade and become toxic to the people who ingest them.
Unscheduled medicine can be purchased at a pharmacy, supermarket, health shop and service station without prescription. This includes medicines such as small quantities of paracetamol. Scheduled medicine includes medicines only available over the counter at pharmacies and medicines only available with a prescription from a medical practitioner.
The department has urged communities to be vigilant when purchasing medication and to only buy from licensed pharmacies.
Modiba said: “If you encounter any establishment selling scheduled medication unlawfully, please report it to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on enquiries@SAPHRA.org.za or call on 012 015 5465.”
Scheduled medication sold illegally at shops
Selling scheduled medication without a licence places lives at risk
Image: Picture: 123RF
