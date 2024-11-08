South Africa

Two held for forging notes and trying to con landlord

Promise of multiplying inheritance and plan to buy a money-cleaning chemical leads to arrest

08 November 2024 - 21:44 By TIMESLIVE
The liquid that was confiscated, which is believed to be used to clean money.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested two people who were allegedly manufacturing money and also trying to con their landlord out of his inheritance with the promise that they would multiply it.

They were arrested at their rented property in Sonheuwel, Mbombela.

According to W/O Thandi Tshabalala of the Hawks, a multidisciplinary team arrested a Ugandan and Zambian after their landlord informed a private security company about their plans. The security company contacted police and an early morning raid was operationalised.

The two suspects, aged 38 and 45, are facing charges of fraud and contravening the Tax Administration and South African Reserve Bank acts.

Tshabalala said it is alleged the two had tried to convince their landlord to give them his inheritance money once he received it, claiming they would multiply it. 

“The landlord was also persuaded to assist in purchasing chemicals to remove dye stains from cash notes, with the promise of a share,” Tshabalala said.

Instead, the landlord reported the matter to a private security company, Divergent Ops, which then reported it to authorities. The case was escalated to the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation unit for further handling. The landlord did not give the suspects any money. 

“A search and seizure operation was conducted and the following items were found and seized: a huge bundle of black paper money notes, three bottles of chemicals and a steel safe,” Tshabalala said.

Some of the notes which were found in possession of the two suspects.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The chemicals are suspected to be used to clean money.

Tshabalala said it is alleged the suspects were targeting women in the government sector, seeking to convince them to resign and cash out their pensions with the promise of assisting them with multiplying their pension money. 

Provincial head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Nico Gerber appealed to the public not to fall for “ridiculous scams”. “These people are unscrupulous and will stop at nothing to get their hands on your cash. There is no chemical or process in the world that can double your money. The public is urged to report such requests to the police,” Gerber said.

The two are expected to appear in court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

